New Delhi: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases and the flood situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Chief Ministers of seven states to discuss the matter and take stock of the situation.

On the phone, he talked to the chief ministers of Bihar, Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The development comes as some of states such as Assam and Bihar have been struggling to handle the flood situation.

In the flood situation in Assam, five more people died on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 84. Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) officials said that of the 25.30 lakh distressed people in 24 districts, around 17 lakh are in five districts — Goalpara (453,858), Barpeta (343,707), Morigaon (341,788), Dhubri (315,838) and South Sakmara (225,209).

“Expressing his concern and solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state,” Sonowal said in a tweet.

Moreover, 1.18 lakh hectare of cultivable land is submerged as River Bramhaputra is flowing above the danger mark at several places across the state.

Nearly 48,000 people have taken shelter in 649 relief camps. Scores of wildlife have died in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. At least 79 people have died so far.

Apart from the flood situation, these states are also struggling to handle the coonavirus cases. While Tamil Nadu remained the worst-hit state in the country, Assam, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have seen massive increase in the cases off late.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, earlier in the day, said that the number of recovered COVID-19 cases have exceeded active caseload by 3,04,043.

“There has been a sharp increase of 23,672 COVID-19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the highest in a day,” the ministry said.

India on Sunday witnessed a record single-day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with 543 fatalities being reported in a day.

In another development, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation following waterlogging in parts of the city and appropriate steps will be taken to cover the losses due to heavy rains.

“The situation is being constantly monitored and we are in touch with our engineers and taking the report,” Sisodia