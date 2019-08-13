New Delhi: With an increase in flood toll and rain-related accidents across the nation, the rescue operations in various states including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are being stepped up. The worst-hit state was Kerala, the death toll of which climbed to 88 on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued a red alert for Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Idukki districts in central Kerala for Tuesday and in northern districts of Malappuram and Kozhikode for Wednesday. This comes at a time when the flood-hit northern parts are limping back to normalcy.

IMD’s director of Thiruvananthapuram, K Santosh noted that heavy rains are expected to lash several parts of Kerala due to the strengthening of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. An update from the government officials received at 9 AM on Tuesday stated that as many as 88 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8. This toll is likely to go up further as 40 people are still missing.

Meanwhile, a cloth vendor in Kochi donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region and said, “My intention was to help people, by God’s grace video went viral. Some people from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans and gave money to the relief fund.”

The flood situation in several districts of Maharashtra remained critical. The death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division including Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, and Solapur rose to 43 today. Three people are reported to be missing, while 4,74,226 others have been evacuated from 584 villages. Medical camp doctors are deployed at the 596 temporary shelter camps that have been set up for those evacuated from the floods.

Notably, the Indian Air Force (IAF) today provided relief material to the flood-affected people in Shirol block of Kolhapur. The Personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), on the other hand, saved the life of a goat and rescued it from the flood water in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka were affected in the massive floods caused by rainfall. The death toll in the state stood at 48 on Tuesday. Taking stock of the situation, as many as 1,224 relief camps were opened to provide shelter to nearly four lakh people.

Air Marshal SK Ghotia was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “Rescue operations are underway since 8th August. Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued and being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander.”