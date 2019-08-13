New Delhi: The death toll due to floods in Kerala has mounted to 83 in the last five days after rains have abated the state on Monday that has been a victim of the flood fury in the south and west India for nearly a week. Meanwhile, over 43 people in Maharashtra and 48 people in Karnataka have been washed away due to the incessant rains. Defence personnel have rescued at least 35,000 people across all regions.

The constant downpour has battered normal life across India with water-logged streets, traffic congestion and severe flooding.

While the situation has eased now with water receding in most flood-hit areas in Kerala, rescue and relief works are gathering pace and efforts are being made to reach out to the people who need to be evacuated. Over 53 people are still missing, with 45 in Malappuram and more than 2.5 lakh people have been shifted to relief camps.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi who has been touring his flood-hit parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala appealed to the people to donate relief material for the flood victims of the state.

“We are in urgent need of the following material — water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments (gents, ladies and children), dhotis, nightgowns, children’s apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder, chlorine, biscuits, rice, sugar, green gram, dal, black gram, coconut oil, coconut, vegetables, curry powders, bread, baby food,” he said as he urged people to reach out to help the flood-affected.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each family, which lost its house due to rain-related incidents in 17 of the state’s 30 districts.

State and National Disaster Response Forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force and fire and emergency brigades rescued over 6 lakh people from flood-hit areas, while 3,32629 people have been sheltered at 1,181 relief camps. Connectivity on 136 major roads (NH, SH and Major district roads) has been disrupted and there has been extensive damage to critical infrastructure.

In Maharashtra, the death toll has risen to 43 only in Pune while three more are still missing. Nearly 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages and 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has incurred a massive loss of Rs 50 crore in a span of 10 days due to the ravaging floods.

As the rains came to a halt, the receding floodwaters revealed the ravage with mud and muck running one-to-three feet deep, fallen trees, rotting carcasses of big and small animals, fowl, thousands of big and small vehicles, two-wheelers damaged badly or destroyed lining the roads.

Besides these three states, several parts of Gujarat and Uttarakhand have also been battling torrential rains and floods as a result of that. In Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, six people were killed when a two-storey house was washed away by flash floods.