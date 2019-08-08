Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has called for an emergency meeting of all MPs and MLAs as incessant rains continued to wreak havoc and cause floods in various parts of the state. His call for the emergency meeting came after floods reached Belgaum district in north Karnataka.

Yediyurappa, who is also the state chief of the ruling BJP, also instructed officials of the concerned district to respond properly to the plight of those affected by floods.

The Chief Minister has been camping in Belagavi, one of the many affected districts in north Karnataka, since Wednesday evening and reviewed the flood situation in the state from there. Besides Belagavi, flood-affected districts in this region of the state include Hubli Dharwad, Bagalkot, Raichuru, Kulbargi, Kodugu and Dakshin Kannada.

Authorities in the respective districts are on high alert and help has also been taken from the NDRF and the Army to rescue those stuck due to floods. Directions have also been issued to provide choppers to rescue the people.

According to the state government, 9 people have lost their lives thus far across the state due to floods. Of these, six deaths were reported from Belagavi, two from Uttar Kannada and one from Shimoga. Over 40,000 people, too, have been rescued from across the state.

According to weather experts, rains are likely to continue for the next 3-4 days.

Earlier, fearing a flood-like situation in north Karnataka, Yediyurappa had also written to his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis requesting him to direct the regulation of water discharge from the Koyna reservoir.