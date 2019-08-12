New Delhi: In a tragic turn of events, 6 people were killed when a two-storey house was washed away by flash floods at Vikas Khand Ghat in Lankhi village in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

A 35-year-old mother and her nine-month-old daughter were among those who were killed in this incident. Flash floods hit the district after a cloudburst earlier today.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the house can be seen being washed by the flash floods.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Local residents and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the area and conducted rescue operations.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief on the incident and directed district administration to expedite rescue and relief operations. He further directed the officials to provide immediate financial and other required help to those affected.

According to reports, the situation remains grim as light rain continues to lash the area. Heavy rains over the last few days have triggered floods and landslides across the state.

Besides Uttarakhand, several other states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, among others, have been battling severe floods.