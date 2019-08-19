Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today announced financial aid for the flood victims for their house and rented accommodations.

Fadnavis said that the house damaged due to flood will be re-built under Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) and financial help of Rs 24,000 for rented accommodation in rural areas and Rs 36,000 in urban areas will be provided.

Interacting with media on decisions for flood-affected persons, after chairing cabinet sub-committee meeting today in Mumbai, Fadnavis said that he will request Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman for extension in due date for filing income tax and GST returns.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister thanked Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter for his significant contribution to the relief fund.

Thank you Amitabh Bachchan ji for your gesture of coming forward & contributing ₹51,00,000 towards #CMReliefFund #MaharashtraFloods

This will inspire many to help & contribute in our rehabilitation efforts for flood affected dists like Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.@SrBachchan — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 19, 2019

He also thanked Reliance Industries Ltd for a contribution of Rs 5 crore to Chief Minister’s relief fund.

Around 3.78 lakh people have been shifted to 432 temporary relief camps set up by the Maharashtra government in flood-hit Sangli, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has incurred a massive loss of Rs 50 crore in a span of 10 days due to the ravaging floods.