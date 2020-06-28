New Delhi: As the flood situation in Assam further worsened on Sunday with 1,289 villages in 21 districts being inundated, distressing over 4.63 lakh people in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and assured all possible help from the Centre. Also Read - COVID Battle Between Centre, Delhi: No Community Transmission in Delhi, Manish Sisodia's Claim Scared People, Says Amit Shah

Issuing a statement, Shah said that he spoke to Assam Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation. Shah added that the Modi government at this time of crisis is standing firmly with the people of Assam.

"Spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to state. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam," Shah said.

The development from the Home Minister comes as the Brahmaputra river in Assam is flowing above the danger level at many places in nine districts, inundating many low-lying area in the state.

On Saturday with two more people lost their lives due to the deluge, which has affected over 4.6 lakh people across 21 districts in the state.

As per updates from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the two deaths were reported at Balijana and Matia in Goalpara district due to flood waters. On the other hand, the death toll in this year’s floods in the state has gone up to 16.

More than 4.6 lakh persons have been affected by the deluge in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Udalguri, Darrang, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Morigaon and other districts.

So far, 261 people have been rescued by the administration during the last 24 hours in the three districts.

Part of the relief operation, authorities have set up 132 relief camps and distribution centres in 10 districts where 19,496 people are taking shelter.

In Bihar, the water level was seen rising in Mahananda river and a number of people have been affected by the flood in the state.

Union Home minister Shah spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the flood situation and assured him of all possible help from the Centre for the protection of the people.

“I spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar regarding the rising water level of Mahananda river and assured him of all possible help from the Centre for the protection of the people of Bihar,” Shah said.