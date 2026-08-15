Flood situation in Odisha remains grim; over 2.7 lakh people affected, more than 95 thousand evacuated

The flood situation in Odisha remains critical. While water levels in some of the state's major rivers have begun to recede, many areas remain inundated, and thousands of people continue to be affected by the floods. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall caused by a low-pressure system has worsened conditions in several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging in multiple locations on Saturday.

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An Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team evacuates people from flood-affected areas on a speed boat in Balasore district, Odisha. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The flood situation in Odisha remains critical. While water levels in some of the state’s major rivers have begun to recede, many areas remain inundated, and thousands of people continue to be affected by the floods. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall caused by a low-pressure system has worsened conditions in several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging in multiple locations on Saturday.

According to the latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) under the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the floods have impacted six districts, 52 blocks, 227 gram panchayats, and 503 villages, affecting approximately 270,212 people.

Officials stated that the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the respective District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs), with special attention being paid to Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kendujhar districts.

The SEOC report states, “So far, 95,206 people have been evacuated to safety and accommodated in 226 shelter homes, where essential amenities such as hygienic cooked food, safe drinking water, sanitation, lighting, and medical facilities are being provided.”

It further noted that a total of 118 response teams have been deployed to assist with evacuation, rescue, relief, and emergency response operations in the affected areas. The report further states, “These include 36 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 7 NDRF teams, 35 Fire and Emergency Service teams, and 40 Police/Civil Defence/local teams. Additional response teams are on standby and are being deployed as needed to ensure timely assistance reaches people in vulnerable and affected areas.”

According to the SEOC, healthcare services remain a top priority at this time. Sixty-two medical teams have been deployed in the affected areas, and adequate stocks of medicines, ORS, IV fluids, and anti-snake venom have been maintained to meet any requirements. Additionally, 31 veterinary teams/rapid response teams have been deployed, and 22 veterinary camps have been set up.

So far, 51 animals have been treated or vaccinated, while 357.2 metric tonnes of cattle feed have been made available to support livestock and affected communities.

It was also noted that response teams and concerned departments are working round-the-clock to ensure that essential relief, medical aid, drinking water, food, and other necessities reach the affected communities without delay.

The SRC stated, “The entire situation is being closely monitored, and all concerned administrations and departments have been instructed to remain prepared and alert for any emerging needs. The state’s coordinated response system is focusing on saving lives, assisting affected families, and ensuring a safe and smooth return to normalcy for everyone.”

(With IANS inputs)