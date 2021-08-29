Guwahati: Around 2.26 lakh people, including more than 39,000 children were affected in 15 of the 34 Assam districts as overall flood situation deteriorated on Saturday. However, no loss of human or animal life has been reported so far. Though some 162 people and 40 animals had to be evacuated to safety by boats so far. A total of 6,217 people have taken shelter in 66 relief camps set up by the district administrations of Bongaigaon and Chirang while five camps in Dhemaji and three in Tinsukia have also been kept ready for affected people. The worst affected six districts are Lakhimpur (91,437 people affected), Majuli (47,752), Dhemaji (31,839), Bongaigaon (12,832), Dibrugarh (11,157) and Tinsukia (9,284).Also Read - Tokyo Paralympics 2021 Live Score And Updates, Day 5: After Bhavina Patel's Silver; Indian Mixed Archery Team Advances to Q/F

Assam Floods | Here’s all you need to know Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Is Marriage With Rahul Vaidya Helping Disha Parmar In Show Too? The Actor Reveals

243 villages have been affected so far due to inundation caused by flood waters of the Brahmaputra and its tributaries.

The highest number of 63,891 people have been affected in Bongaigaon, followed by 31,500 in Dhemaji and 13,239 in Majuli.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed that over 16,338 hectares crop areas have been inundated and over 512 villages were affected.

62 relief camps were opened to provide shelter to the flood-affected men, women and children.

Besides, five medical teams have also been deployed.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts.

The rivers in the state were maintaining a rising trend in most of the affected districts besides flowing above the danger mark in several places.

Large scale erosion has been reported from several places in Baksa, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Goalpara, Cachar, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Morigaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Tinsukia.

(With agency inputs) Also Read - 'Break Their Heads': Video Showing Haryana Official Giving Directives to Cops About Farmers Draws Controversy | WATCH