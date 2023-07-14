Home

News

India

Flooding Claims First Life in Delhi as Three Boys Drown

Flooding Claims First Life in Delhi as Three Boys Drown

According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm.

Three Boys Drown in Mukundpur Area, Probe Ordered. (Representational image: PTI)

New Delhi: Three boys drowned while taking a bath in floodwaters in northwest Delhi’s Mukundpur area on Friday, officials said. The boys, all residents of north east Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, were aged between 10 and 12. According to fire officials, a fire tender was rushed to the spot after information about the incident was received at 2:25 pm. These are the first deaths to be reported in the Delhi floods, the news agency PTI said in its report.

Trending Now

Yamuna Water Level Breaks 45-Year Record

The Yamuna water level dropped on Friday, according to the Central Water Commission, lowering to 208.20 metres at 5 pm following three days of smashing a 45-year record. After being constant for three hours on Thursday, the river’s water level began to increase, and by seven o’clock that evening, it had risen three metres above the 205.33-meter danger level to 208.66 metres. At 4 pm on Friday, Yamuna’s water level was 208.23 metres.

You may like to read

When Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the location earlier in the day, they found evidence that the Indraprastha water regulator had been compromised by a strong river current.

Good News Coming Soon

The water levels are anticipated to drop to 208.30 metres, by 1 pm Friday, according to the Central Water Commission. Due to the rise in water levels, several of Delhi’s major thoroughfares are now knee-deep in water, causing disruptions to daily life and traffic flow.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Delhi: Waterlogging continues near Rajghat due to rise in water level in Yamuna river following heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/SPoYGtIhBi — ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2023

Because of the elevated water levels in the Yamuna River brought on by the recent rains, the situation is still dire near Rajghat, where there is major waterlogging.

Situation Of Office-Goers Amid The Flood

Due to the significant waterlogging on the roadways, office workers have reported delays in bus services. At ITO, commuters vented their aggravation over having to walk because there were no buses running.

VIDEO | “Due to the waterlogging, buses are not running, which is why we are forced to walk,” say commuters at Delhi's ITO, waterlogged amid rise in Yamuna water levels. pic.twitter.com/93ojbeylA8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 14, 2023

Schools Closed In New Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, had earlier declared that water treatment facilities close to the Yamuna river would be shut down, along with schools.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES