New Delhi: Floods continue to ravage parts of India with the toll rising to over 170. Kerala is the worst-hit with 85 deaths reported from 14 districts between August 8-12 while 53 are reported missing.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram during the day. Reports say the situation has improved in the state with water receding, the focus now is on the rescue operation.

In Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has continued the rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams are also carrying fodder with them for affected animals.

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals pic.twitter.com/z4xOxTUKpy — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) has risen to 43. Three people are still reported missing. As many as 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. For those rescued, 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up.

Meanwhile, the Defence PRO said that de-induction of some of the teams has started. “Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. Villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi have received 2.5 tons of ration. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies have also been sent to villages,” he said.

Defence PRO on #MaharashtraFloods: Deinduction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material&medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur & Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages pic.twitter.com/5TNIvcc9QL — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

In Karnataka, 48 people have lost their lives. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. Twelve people are still reported missing.

Odisha has had to temporarily halt the movement of trains on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section due to water flowing over the track at many locations. Train services will resume after water level recedes.