New Delhi: Kerala tops the list of flood-affected states in the country with 74 deaths. Also, according to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), 58 people were reported missing and 32 were injured due to flood-related incidents across the state between August 8 and 11.

Two fishermen from Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram were reported dead after their boat capsized in the sea.

In Karnataka, since August 1 this year, 40 people have lost their lives, 14 are missing. As many as 5,81,702 people have been evacuated and 1,168 relief camps were operational. Seventeen districts and 2,028 villages of the state were affected. According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Belagavi district was most likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread moderate rain for the next five days.

Several houses in Rajiv Gandhi Extension of Shivamogga district have been damaged in the flood and locals said that no leader had visited them. “Neither the CM nor anyone from the Opposition. Though we’re getting food, there is no water. Houses are damaged,” said a local to ANI.

Meanwhile, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy visited Anemahal village of Sakaleshpur taluk in Hassan district on Sunday and met the flood-affected people there.

Naval Air Station, INS Hansa at Goa continued aerial rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Belagavi district. Naval helicopters from INS Hansa carried out three sorties in which 26 stranded people were moved to relief camps.

In Pansemal, Barwani, in Madhya Pradesh people are forced to cross the swollen stream using ropes.

Home Minister Amit Shah has undertaken an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka, and Sangli and Kolhapur of Maharashtra on Sunday. Thereafter, he held a meeting at the Belagavi Aiport to review the flood situation in the Karnataka state.

In Uttarakhand, a house collapsed as flash floods hit Vikas Khand Ghat’s Lankhi village, in Chamoli. State Disaster Response Force team rushed to the spot for rescue operation. Reports said three people, a woman and her two children, were buried in the rubble.

#WATCH House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat’s Lankhi village, in Chamoli, #Uttarakhand. State Disaster Response Force team has been rushed to the spot for rescue operation. pic.twitter.com/7KS2VVukcL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The national capital experienced light showers in the morning. Skymetweather has predicted rain over Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Baghpat, Noida and Ghaziabad as well.