New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of three separate separate crises that are currently raging on in the state, namely coronavirus, floods and the oil well fire in Tinsukia district.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning. Expressing his concern and solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state", CM Sonowal tweeted today.

Floods: A total of 79 people have lost their lives in the state due to severe flooding. As per an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) report, the river Brahmaputra was flowing above danger level in several places. Also, a total of 26 districts and over 27 lakh people have been affected so far, while around 2,700 villages have been devastated by the floods.

As per the report, the state government is currently operating 649 relief camps in which over 47,000 people are being provided relief. 181 boats have been deployed and 511 persons have been evacuated.

Oil Well Fire: The fire that broke out in Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia on June 9 is yet to be doused. However, there have been reports in recent days that it might be doused in the coming week, most likely by Friday. The oilfield belongs to the Oil India Limited (OIL) and the fire broke out in well number 5. Recently, 11 affected families were given a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each by OIL.

Coronavirus: Till 10 AM today, Assam has reported nearly 23,000 cases of coronavirus-22,918. This includes 15,165 discharges, 7,760 active cases, 53 deaths and 3 cases of patients leaving the state. On Saturday, the Assam government ordered a partial unlock of Guwahati, which has been under a complete lockdown for the last 3 weeks.

However, beginning Monday, there will be a lockdown in the city everday from 6 PM to 6 AM and full lockdown on weekends till August 2.