New Delhi: Several parts of Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra are facing a severe flood situation because of heavy rainfall. They are battling a deluge-like situation due to the subsequent landslides in many places.

Early on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department issued a red code warning for the states along the west coast such as Kerala, south interior and coastal Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh. The flood situation in these states is likely to aggravate as heavy rainfall is likely to continue in isolated regions for the next two days, as per the IMD. Fishermen have been advised to not enter the sea as the winds are recorded to be blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km per hour.

The red alert for Kerala applies to four districts namely Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. Heavy rains in Kerala will last till August 14, stated the IMD forecast. Thus, restrictions have been placed barring tourists from entering the Idukki district till August 15 owing to the danger of landslides.

Over 10,000 Marooned in Kerala’s Wayanad:

Over 1,000 people are already marooned in Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district. The floods have devastated the settlement in Meppadi’s Puthumala village, which mostly comprises tea estate workers. In Wayanad alone, close to 10,000 people are holed up in various relief camps.

As many as 22,165 people have been evacuated to safety and lodged in 315 camps across the state, noted the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said on Friday.

Except for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram and the neighbouring Kollam, the rest of the 12 districts in Kerala have been affected by the downpour. Notably, the traffic on the Kannur-Kozhikode national highway and Kottayam-Kumili route have been badly affected too.

Monsoon fury in Karnataka:

The rain fury has claimed the lives of nine people while nearly 43,000 people were evacuated from the flood-hit and rain-affected areas of Karnataka as on Thursday, stated the authorities. The worst-hit was Belagavi district, where six persons have lost their lives, while 40,180 people have been evacuated.

Meanwhile, nearly 17,000 people are taking shelter in relief camps. In fact, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa camped in Belagavi while supervising the relief and rescue operations. He visited the rain-affected Shivajinagar and Gandhinagar areas of Belagavi.

Till date, two persons died in rain-related incidents in Uttara Kannada district, from where 3,088 people have been evacuated, and one in Shivamogga.

“Release from reservoirs are well-coordinated and as per protocol to prevent inundation of downstream areas. The villages likely to be affected due to heavy discharge have been identified and necessary precautions taken,” said an official statement.

Official sources added that a total of 43,858 people from the affected districts in northern, coastal and Malnad regions have been evacuated so far by joint rescue teams comprising Fire and Emergency department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force and Army. The district administrations are on high alert to tackle any kind of emergency arising out of heavy discharge from reservoirs, the statement noted.

Almatti Dam Water Released to Ease Flood Situation in Maharashtra:

At least 37 people were dead following the rains that caused a grim flood situation in south-west Maharashtra. In order to ease the flood situation in Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara and the surrounding areas following the incessant rains for over a week, the Maharashtra government had made several pleas to the Centre and Karnataka to release the Almatti dam waters. “Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediurappa informed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today that the water discharged from Almatti dam has been increased to 480,000 cusecs,” said an official on Friday.

Maharashtra had demanded the release of at least 500,000 cusecs water from Karnataka to mitigate the flood situation in the state, where over 2.85 lakh people have been displaced and massive rescue efforts by multiple state and central agencies undertaken. Slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the delay in releasing Almatti dam water, Senior Congress leader Nana Patole said, “If the CM had taken up the issue of Almatti dam water release well in time with the Karnataka CM, the flood situation in Maharashtra would not have been so severe nor would have so many lives been lost and lakhs displaced.”

“So far, we have evacuated 1,11,365 people or 23,889 families from 239 villages and rescued 24 stuck in Chandgad. We have also received 69 tonnes petrol and 31 tonnes diesel, which is being used for the vehicles or boats engaged in the rescue efforts. More will be procured by air if needed,” said Kolhapur Collector Daulatrao Desai.

1,704 People Evacuated After Landslides in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris:

Four women and a man were killed as the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu recorded the heaviest rains, with the tourist destination of Avalanche receiving 911 mm in a single day.

Taking stock of the flood situation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the family of the deceased. He added that 1,704 people affected by landslides have been moved to shelters.

A total of 36 people working in the state power utility unit and general public caught in the rains in Kattukuppai have been rescued and food packets were dropped to 40 persons in the Avalanche.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Air Force (IAF), army, police and fire service officials were deployed in the area, said Palaniswami. Besides, mobile medical units were dispatched in the area to contain any possible outbreak of diseases.