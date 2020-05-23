

















New Delhi: The coronavirus death toll in Delhi has mounted to 208, while 660 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the biggest single-day spike here, authorities said. The total number of cases in the city now stands at 12,319, they said.

The previous highest spike in fresh cases — 571 — was recorded on May 21. This is the first time in Delhi that over 600 COVID-19 cases have been reported in a day.

Thursday was the third consecutive day that saw 500 or more fresh cases being recorded in the national capital.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi Health Department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 208 and the total number of cases mounted to 12,319.

As many as 5,897 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far, while there are 6,214 active cases, the department said.

It, however, added that the cumulative death figure refers to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

On Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 11,659, including 194 deaths.

Facing criticism for “under-reporting” COVID-19 deaths, the Delhi government recently had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for hospitals and other health facilities in the city on reporting fatalities due to coronavirus.

Country-wise, Delhi has the highest number of cases after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.

A doctor at a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) dispensary tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, following which the premises of the health facility were sealed, officials said.

“A senior doctor at the NDMC HQ – Palika Kendra Dispensary took a COVID-19 test and was found positive today. She lives in the NDMC area and has been put under home quarantine with family members,” a senior NDMC official said.

A total of 1,60,255 COVID-19 tests have been conducted till date, the bulletin stated. The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home-isolation stands at 2,881, it said.

