New Delhi: Flyers on Delhi-Ludhiana Air India flight were quarantined after a person tested positive for deadly coronavirus. According to the reports, the person who was diagnosed with COVID-19 was a 50-year-old Air India employee. He was among the eleven people on board the Delhi-Ludhiana flight, which took off on Monday. Also Read - Private Jets, Chartered Helicopter Flights Now Allowed on Domestic Routes: Civil Aviation Ministry

When the domestic flight services resumed, nearly after two months of COVID-19 lockdown, total 116 samples were sent for tests on Monday. Speaking to a portal, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said that of the total 114 test reports received, one was tested positive. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Andhra Pradesh From Today, West Bengal Issues Guideline as Flights to Start From May 28

The infected Air India staffer is a resident of Delhi. As soon his reports came positive, he was sent to a local isolation centre. The other flyers on board the flight were sent on mandatory home quarantine. Also Read - Action Has Returned to Indian Skies, Says Aviation Minister Puri as 532 Flights Resume Operation on First Day

Earlier on Tuesday, IndiGo had said that a passenger, who travelled on its Chennai to Coimbatore flight on Monday, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We received confirmation from the Coimbatore airport doctor that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on 25th May evening, has tested positive for Covid-19,” the airline said in a statement.

Following the case, the airline grounded its crew members that operated the flight from Chennai-Coimbatore on May 25.