New Delhi: In a development that will bring relief to flyers, the Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday directs airlines to issue a full refund to customers seeking cancellation of tickets due to coronavirus lockdown.

The guidelines issued to airlines says that no cancellation charge will be levied on the cancelled tickets.

If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first phase of lockdown period (25th March-14th April), the airline shall refund the full amount; refund to be made within a period of 3 weeks from date of request of cancellation, the statement from Ministry of Civil Aviation read.

However, those who have booked their tickets on and before March 24, for flights that were supposed to operate between March 25 will not get any relief.

The decision was taken after senior officials of Ministry of Civil Aviation and CEOs of Indian airlines companies met via video conference on Wednesday afternoon on the issue of cancellation refunds.

Many flyers had expressed their displeasure on social media after domestic airlines decided not to refund them in cash for their cancelled flights and instead issue credit for future travel.

“We are cancelling the reservations of those who booked themselves for travel till May 3, 2020. Upon cancellation entire amount will be maintained in a credit shell and the same may be used to make fresh booking and travel till 28 February, 2021 for the same passenger,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

Meanwhile, all commercial air passenger services remain suspended in the 19 days of extended lockdown.