Flying car tested successfully by Uttarakhand based innovator, making personalized flying vehicles probable reality: Watch video

According to Ravi Tamta, the project aims to make safe, affordable and sustainable personal air transportation accessible in India. The successful demonstration highlights the growing capabilities of Indian startups in developing advanced mobility technologies.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/flying-car-tested-successfully-uttarakhand-innovator-personalised-flying-vehicles-almora-ravi-tamta-kaflikhan-jageshwar-dham-hapida-skynex-hapida-sky-private-limited-electricity-petrol-diesel-cng-8495688/ Copy

(Image: Videograb/X)

New Delhi: There are many individuals who are always looking to create something new and innovative that will make things easier for people. This way, they will not only carve a niche for themselves but also present society with something ground-breaking.

Hapida Skynex

One such individual is a young innovator from Uttarakhand’s Almora district who has tried his hand in manufacturing a personal mobile vehicle. His name is Ravi Tamta, and he hails from Kaflikhan village near Jageshwar Dham. He has developed Hapida Skynex, an electric personal flying vehicle through his startup, Hapida Sky Private Limited.

Watch The Video Here

बधाई उत्तराखंड! अल्मोड़ा के युवा नवप्रवर्तक रवि टम्टा और उनकी टीम ने HAPIDA SKYNeX के प्रोटोटाइप का सफल प्रारंभिक परीक्षण कर एक बड़ा संदेश दिया है—सपनों की उड़ान संसाधनों से नहीं, संकल्प से तय होती है। कम संसाधनों में Personal Sky Mobility की दिशा में यह प्रयास सराहनीय है। यदि… pic.twitter.com/OJsrktA5jL — Ramesh Bhatt (@Rameshbhimtal) August 7, 2026

Powered entirely by electricity

The Hapida Skynex electric personal flying vehicle looks and sounds futuristic, and rightly so, as Ravi Tamta has already successfully tested a prototype of this personal electric flying vehicle. The success of the flight showcases a homegrown alternative to conventional transport powered entirely by electricity. It will not require conventional fuel like petrol, diesel, or CNG. This also makes this fully electric flying vehicle an environmentally friendly alternative with zero emissions.

This flight marks the first major milestone after years of research and development, bringing the vision of personal air mobility closer to reality.

‘Safe, affordable and sustainable personal air transportation’

According to Ravi Tamta, the project aims to make safe, affordable and sustainable personal air transportation accessible in India. The successful demonstration highlights the growing capabilities of Indian startups in developing advanced mobility technologies.

The achievement has also put the spotlight on Uttarakhand’s emerging innovation ecosystem as experts believe that the state’s challenging Himalayan terrain makes it an ideal testing ground for next-generation aerial mobility solutions that can overcome limitations of road connectivity.

With further refinement, electric personal flying vehicles could serve purposes well beyond urban commuting. They could enhance connectivity for remote Himalayan villages, facilitate relief and emergency aid during landslides and floods, and enable rapid access to isolated areas where road infrastructure is limited. This technology could also boost tourism by introducing novel modes of travel across the state’s mountainous regions.