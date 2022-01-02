Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal announced that flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Kolkata will be allowed to operate twice a week – Monday and Friday. The fresh guidelines will come into effect from January 5 in view of rising COVID-19 cases and growing concern over Omicron variant.Also Read - West Bengal Announces Lockdown-Like Curbs; Shuts Schools, Cinema Halls, Salons, Spas | Full List of Restrictions

Amid a steep rise in cases, the West Bengal government brought back stricter COVID-related restrictions in the state from Monday (January 3). According to the new guidelines issued on Sunday, flights from Mumbai and New Delhi to Kolkata airport will ply only twice a week. Besides this, the notification also stated that no flights from the UK will be allowed for the time being.

Meanwhile, local trains would be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 7 pm, while all shopping malls and markets would be allowed to remain open till 10 pm but with half their capacities. Cinema halls and theatres have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Meetings and conferences have been allowed with a maximum of 200 people at a time or 50 per cent capacity of the hall, whichever is lower.

The West Bengal government, in its notification, announced shutting all educational institutions from Monday and allowing offices to operate with 50 per cent workforce.

Bars and restaurants were allowed to remain open with 50 per cent capacity till 10 pm, while home delivery of food and other essential products was permitted as per usual operational hours.

Not more than 50 persons shall be allowed in weddings, and only 20 persons will be allowed during funeral and burial services, the chief secretary said.

The state government asked the management of industries, factories, mills, tea gardens and other commercial establishments to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

West Bengal on Saturday reported 4,512 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,061 more than the previous day, with Kolkata accounting for 2,398 new cases, as per the state health department.