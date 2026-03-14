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Flying taxi, with superfast speed, may launch in India soon; key details inside

Flying taxi, with superfast speed, may launch in India soon; key details inside

China has successfully conducted the test drive of the V5000 aircraft. The flying taxis are expected to launch in India soon. Scroll down to read the detailed story.

Flying taxi, with superfast speed, may launch in India soon; key details inside

As the technology is evolving around the world, so are the modes of transportation. You must have heard of metro trains and bullet trains, but have you heard of flying taxis? If you have not, there’s nothing to worry about, as we have got you covered. The concept of flying taxis has gone much further than just a ‘plan’ now, as China has successfully finished the test flight. This can possibly change the future of how urban transport may look in the times to come. The aircraft named V5000 can transport up to 5 tonnes of cargo, and it is suitable for both passengers and logistical work.

Passenger version called ‘Sky Dragon’

The flying taxi has mainly 2 modifications. The aircraft of the passenger variant is named Sky Dragon, and the cargo version is called the Matrix. The flying taxis function using the Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) technology. It allows the aircraft to take off and land vertically like a helicopter. It’s because of this technology that aircraft do not necessarily require long runways. In addition, they can function from the rooftops, small helipads, and compact landing pads in the cities. The experts also mention that the hybrid aircraft can travel great distances, up to 1,500 kilometres, which makes them suitable for travel in both cities and far away distances.

Speed of flying taxi

The flying taxis are expected to travel at a speed of almost 200 miles per hour, which puts them in direct comparison with high-speed trains. This also implies that the successful implementation of flying taxis can lead to cutting the travel time to reach from Gurugram to Jewar Airport. In addition, the commuters will not have to travel for long hours in traffic on the roads. The aircraft has the tendency of carrying 10 passengers, which offers a potential solution to the problem of traffic congestion in large metropolitan cities.

Flying taxi in India

The testing of flying taxis is happening actively in various countries. India, too, began working in a similar direction earlier as it collaborated with the IIT Madras to develop an eVTOL aircraft prototype. This was even showcased at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which was held in New Delhi.

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According to multiple reports, the air taxis in India are likely to start their operations in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru between the years 2026 and 2028.

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