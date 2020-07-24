International Flights Latest News: To ensure no unusual spurt of COVID-19 cases is noticed after international flights resume operations, the government has come up with a detailed guideline for those who will be flying to India in the coming days. Global precedences say the resumption of international flights can act as a deterring factor in the fight against COVID-19 as it happened in New Zealand which witnessed the second wave of infections after it opened its airspace. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5 to Begin From August 1, Air India Announces | Details Here

Earlier, Delhi airport announced that all flyers will have to undergo a 7-day institutional quarantine at their own cost after they reach Delhi. Now, this has been made mandatory for all international flyers arriving at any airport in India. This 7-day institutional quarantine will be followed by another 7-day period of home quarantine, Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Flights on India-UK Routes, Day After US Approval

The arrangements being made for passengers arriving through air bubbles flights were discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday. Also Read - International Flights on July 24: Delhi to London, Bishkek to Lucknow; Check Out Repatriation Flights Leaving For And From India to Bring Back Stranded Indians Today | Full Schedule

Here are the rules:

1. There will be two-layered health screening for all passengers. The first screening will be at the airport. The second screening will be at the check post of various states in the airport premises itself. After that, they will proceed for quarantine.

2. The primary screening will be done by Airport Health Officials. This includes thermal temperature screening by discreetly mounted, highly accurate, mass screening cameras.

3. As per the government mandate, passengers arriving at Delhi airport by international flight with no onward connection must undergo seven days institutional quarantine at their own cost followed by seven days of home quarantine.

4. The travellers who are planning to stay on in Delhi-NCR will also be required to undergo a secondary screening at the Delhi government post after which they will be allowed to proceed to the approved quarantine location.

5. Officials from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will be positioned at the separate triage facilities created at ‘Meeters & Greeters’ area and passengers belonging to these states should report directly at the respective state post.

6. But everyone will have to undergo quarantine in the first stop — in this case — Delhi.

7. Passengers seeking exemption will need to fill up an exemption form and discuss their case with government officials (in the ‘meet and greet’ corridor) inside the terminal on arrival.

8. If exemption from quarantine in Delhi is approved and their final destination is another state they must make arrangements for quarantine on arrival in the respective state with the government officials.

9. At the Delhi airport, passengers may be considered for exemption, officials said. Pregnant women, those who suffered a death in the family, those who are suffering from a serious illness, and parents accompanied by children below 10 years can seek exemption.

10. Documents required for consideration of exemption requests include a medical certificate, death certificate, copy of passport, and ticket for next flight.

(With PTI Inputs)