New Delhi: Within two months of the resumption of domestic flights, the total number of passengers flown in the domestic sector has crossed 4 million. This happened despite the airports limiting their planes and states imposing specific quarantine rules for passengers belonging to specific states. West Bengal has barred flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur.

If you are flying out, check these quarantine rules of various states.

Andhra Pradesh

All passengers are required to register themselves on Spandana.

website https://www.spandana.ap.gov.in/and obtain clearance prior to booking their tickets.

All symptomatic passengers and all other passengers arriving from Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shall be sent to Institutional Quarantine for COVID test.

Institutional Quarantine may be at Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

After 7 days, all of the above customers shall be tested again

If the test result is negative, they shall be released and sent for Home Quarantine of 07 days

All other passengers shall be sent for 14 days of Home Quarantine after collecting swab upon arrival

If the swab test result is positive, they shall be sent to COVID Care Center or shall be asked to continue Home Quarantine as the case may be

Exemption can be given for business persons from Home Quarantine subject to they providing COVID negative certificate issued by ICMR authorized laboratory within the last three days of arrival.

Assam

7 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Bihar

All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App. And no quarantine.

Chandigarh

All passenger must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

COVID-19 tests shall be performed on a random basis for all passengers travelling to Punjab. If the test result is positive passenger/s shall be shifted to the isolation centre

14 days of Home Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers travelling to Punjab No quarantine for business and corporate traveller.

Chhattisgarh

14 days home quarantine. Passengers should register for E-pass before their journey on http://epass.cgcovid19.in

Delhi

Thermal screening will be done for all passengers upon arrival.

International Passengers:

07 days of Institutional Quarantine at Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

07 days of Home Quarantine, post-Institutional Quarantine.

Domestic Passengers: 07 days of Home Quarantine.

No quarantine for business and corporate traveller.

Goa

Institutional Quarantine for symptomatic passengers till test result is available

All passengers shall be required to go for 14 days of Home Quarantine or can opt for paid Institutional Quarantine of 14 days.

Exception to Home Quarantine:

Passengers shall be exempted from Home Quarantine in below cases:

Passenger is able to produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognized lab, not older than 48hours prior to the arrival in GOA

Passenger opts for swab test upon arrivals at a cost of Rs. 2000 and agrees to remain in paid Institutional Quarantine till the time test result is available

Asymptomatic Passenger to choose one of the following options:

1) Produce a COVID-19 negative certificate issued by ICMR recognized lab not more than 48hours prior to the arrival in GOA.

2) Mandatory 14days home quarantine. If a person does not have a proper arrangement at his/her place of residence, he/she can opt for a paid institutional quarantine of 14days.

3) Opt for giving swab and getting tested, at the cost of Rs. 2000 and be in paid institutional quarantine till the test results come.

Gujarat

All passengers arriving into Surat are required to register on the website or on App before landing in Surat

website: https://www.suratmunicipal.gov.in/EServices/Covid19SelfReporting

App: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.smc.covidout

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Haryana

14 days of Home Quarantine.

Himachal Pradesh

14 days of Institutional Quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh or passengers having ILI (Influenza Like Illness) symptoms irrespective of the zone from where they are arriving.

14 days of Home Quarantine for passengers arriving from any Red Zone district outside of Himachal Pradesh and are carrying COVID-19 negative test report from ICMR authorized lab which should not be older than 48 hours from the date of departure.

Jammu and Kashmir

COVID-19 test is mandatory for all passengers, except for the Defence Personnel.

14 days Institutional Quarantine for all passengers till test results are available.

If test results are positive, they will be sent to COVID facility/hospital for treatment and recovery.

If test results are negative, mandatory Home Quarantine for 14 days from the date of testing.

Exception to Quarantine:

Defence Personnel

Business travellers with confirmed return or onward ticket within 4 days of arrival and confirmed Hotel Reservation

Passengers with RTPCR Negative Test report from ICMR authorized lab, which should not be older than 48 hours from the date of arrival

No quarantine for business travellers with confirmed return or onward ticket within 04 days of arrival and confirmed Hotel reservation.

Jharkhand

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. Except for those passengers who hold a confirmed return/onward journey within 72 hours of arrival.

Karnataka

All passengers must obtain a confirmed e-pass from Seva-Sindhu portal

https://sevasindhu.karnataka.gov.in/Sevasindhu/English.

In case passengers are unable to obtain a confirmed e-pass, they must carry the acknowledgement of e-pass application, without which they shall not be allowed to travel.

In case of international travel, passengers are required to submit the Health Declaration form upon arrival.

All symptomatic passengers shall be shifted to COVID Care Center for further tests.

If the result is positive, passengers shall be shifted to Dedicated COVID Hospital.

If the result is negative, passengers shall be sent to Home Quarantine to complete the remaining quarantine period of 14 days.

State-wise quarantine period are as follows:

Passengers coming from Maharashtra – 7 days institutional quarantine and 7 days home quarantine.

Passengers coming from Delhi & Tamil Nadu – 3 days institutional quarantine and 11 days home quarantine.

All asymptomatic passengers arriving from other states shall be sent for 14 days of Home Quarantine.

Kerala

All passengers shall be required to register their details on –https://covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in/

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. Upon arrival, passengers are required to show their e-pass to the Health Officials at the airport and undergo Home Quarantine for 14 days.

All passengers intending to visit any other State or UT after entering Kerala shall be required to have the entry pass for Kerala and the State or UT s/he intends to visit.

Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: If a passenger is found symptomatic on arrival and tested positive then 10-day Institutional quarantine. Home quarantine for 7 days.

Indore: All passengers are required to download the Indore 311 App & do a self-registration before arrival.

Undertaking will be taken for Home Quarantine for 14 Days in case passengers develops COVID symptoms.

All passenger are required to update their health status on Indore 311 App for the next 14 days.

Manipur

All passengers must install & register QuarMon App https://quarmonmanipur.nic.in

All passengers shall be required to go for Institutional Quarantine for 14 days and further testing.

Maharashtra

Aurangabad

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers. All passengers intending to exit Aurangabad within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey

Pune

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Exception: All domestic passengers intending to exit Pune within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey

Shirdi

10 days of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers at the Government facility at no charge or paid quarantine at designated hotels.

04 days of Home Quarantine, post-Institutional Quarantine

Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest COVID Care Center

APHO team will put a quarantine stamp on the left hand of the passenger.

Nagpur

Symptomatic passengers shall be sent to nearest COVID Care Center

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Exception to Quarantine:

All passengers intending to exit Nagpur within 3 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey.

Mumbai

International Passengers:

07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by

07 days of Home Quarantine.

Domestic Passengers:

14 days of Home Quarantine

All domestic passengers intending to exit Mumbai within 7 days of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine, provided they are able to produce a confirmed ticket for onward/return journey

Kolhapur

7 days Institutional Quarantine and 7 days Home Quarantine (post institutional quarantine) and if returning within 7 days then no quarantine.

Meghalaya

All passengers must register on the State portal http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/registerall.htm

All passengers must confirm their itinerary post-registration, on below numbers, between 10 AM – 08 PM

Asst. Commissioner of Transport -7005629354

DGM MTC – 8974254116 / 9863064839

Pool officer Transport Dept – 943610338.

48 hours of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers

Mizoram

All Passengers need to have valid m-pass which can be obtained by applying online on State website: https://mcovid19.mizoram.gov.in/

21 days of Institutional Quarantine for all passengers

Passengers can opt for 21 days of Home Quarantine only, provided they clear the Rapid Antibody Test

Nagaland

14 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers.

Odisha

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers returning to urban areas of Odisha

07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers returning to rural areas of Odisha

During 07 days of Institutional Quarantine if any passenger is found symptomatic s/he shall be shifted to COVID Care Centre/Hospitals.

Exception to Quarantine:

All passengers intending to exit Odisha within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine

Punjab

All passenger must register on COVA Punjab App before commencing their journey.

International Passengers:07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of Home Quarantine

Domestic Passengers:14 days of Home Quarantine.

No quarantine for business and corporate traveller.

e-register link – https://cova.punjab.gov.in/registration

Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jodhpur & Udaipur:

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers

Tamil Nadu

All passengers travelling to Tamil Nadu shall be required to register on State website and obtain TN e-pass –https://tnepass.tnega.org/

COVID test for passengers arriving into Chennai from Maharashtra, Gujarat & Delhi

COVID test for passengers arriving into any other airport of Tamil Nadu from any state, at the discretion of Health Officials

COVID test for all passengers travelling within Tamil Nadu, at the discretion of Health Officials.

14 days of Home Quarantine for all passengers arriving into Tamil Nadu from any other State.

Telangana

All international passengers shall be sent to 07 days of Institutional Quarantine at Government facility or at paid designated hotels.

Health Authorities shall decide about the Quarantine requirements for all other symptomatic passengers.

Tripura

All passengers with foreign travel history in last 28 days shall be taken to a nearby sample collection centre and shall be kept in Institutional Quarantine till the test results are available.

All passengers whose samples are collected on a random basis upon arrival shall be allowed to go home with advice to self-monitor their health and follow 14 days of Home Quarantine.

All other passengers shall go for 14 days of Home Quarantine.

All asymptomatic passengers intending to exit Tripura within 72 hours of the arrival shall be exempted from quarantine with advice to self-monitor their health and in case of any symptoms they must inform the District Surveillance Officer or State Control Room number – 0381-2412424.

Bangladesh Passport holders intending to enter Bangladesh can do so via Akhaura check-post. S/he will be transported to Akhaura check-post in special transport on payment basis.

Uttarakhand

All passengers travelling to Uttarakhand need to register on state

website: http://smartcitydehradun.uk.gov.in/

7 days of Institutional Quarantine for passengers arriving from high load COVID-19 infected cities. Institutional Quarantine can be done at Government facility without any charges, or at designated hotels with applicable charges

Institutional Quarantine shall be followed by 14 days of Home Quarantine

Uttar Pradesh

Passenger will need to register on state website before they exit the arrival hall using below web link or phone number

Web Link: https://reg.upcovid.in Or, call 1800-180-5145.

International passengers: 07 days of Institutional Quarantine followed by 07 days of HomeQuarantine

Domestic passengers: 14 days of Home Quarantine

West Bengal

All passengers must fill up and submit the declaration form using Sandhane App developed by H&FW Department West Bengal.

App can be downloaded through this

link http://74.50.58.66/systems/Sandhane/1.2/Sandhane_Gen.apk

4 days of Home Quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers

For symptomatic passengers, the Health Authorities will decide the Quarantine requirement on case basis.