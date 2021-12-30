Panaji: All international passengers will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing upon arrival in Goa, the state government said on Thursday. The Goa government, in its latest update, said all international passengers including those travelling from “non-high risk” countries will have to will be tested for COVID-19 on their arrival at the coastal state’s lone airport.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Makes Home Isolation, 8-Day Exit Test Mandatory For ALL International Passengers. Full Guidelines Here

Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has issued a circular to this effect. “In view of the rising cases and as per the circular issued by Govt of Goa, we shall be testing all international passengers on arrival, travelling from high-risk countries as well as non-high risk countries, Rane tweeted.

“Earlier, we tested only 2 per cent passengers travelling from non-high-risk countries. However, the Govt of Goa has now taken a decision in public interest to test all international passengers,” the minister said in another tweet.

The Goa minister said that the state government has approved capping the cost of the rapid RT-PCR test at Rs 1,500, until further review.

What is the COVID situation in Goa

Goa has so far reported one case of the Omicron variant, while the number of COVID-19 cases is on a rise in the coastal state. On Wednesday, Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate touching 5.25 per cent, as compared to 4.03 per cent on Tuesday.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 3.99 per cent in the coastal state, which is currently seeing several parties and celebrations ahead of the New Year.

The state government has already imposed curbs, including making full vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 report mandatory for entry at public events. Casinos, pubs, restaurants and entertainment parks will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the Goa government has said.

COVID in India: Centre writes to 8 states amid Omicron surge

The Centre on Thursday wrote letters to eight states and union territories (UTs) over the rise in number of new Covid cases. The letter has been addressed to those states reporting increased numbers of Covid and Omicron variant cases.

The letter has been written to the health secretaries of Haryana, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan directed these states to take measures as there has been an increase in Covid cases and lessening of doubling time.

These states have been told to enhance testing, strengthen hospital-level preparedness, increase pace and coverage of vaccination.

The Center has also directed the states to enhance the testing in a focused manner with maintaining the ratio between RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The states have been advised to go for proactive contact tracing and isolation and quarantine of the contacts of positive cases, their testing and follow up.

India on Thursday registered 13,154 fresh Covid cases and 268 deaths in a span of 24 hours. With the addition of the new deaths, the total death toll reached 4,80,860, according to the data released by the Union health ministry.

The Omicron infection tally has also climbed to 961 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive, 320 have been discharged from hospitals. So far 22 states have reported Omicron cases, said the Union health ministry.

(With inputs from Agencies)