New Delhi: Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, 14-day home isolation has been made compulsory for all passengers arriving in Mumbai.

"A 14 day home isolation for all domestic passengers arriving in Mumbai is a compulsory precaution against coronavirus. Government officials desiring an exemption must write to amc.projects@mcgm.gov.in two working days prior to arrival, with work details", said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The latest order by the BMC comes amid a feud between the Bihar and Mumbai police departments after Vinay Tiwari, an IPS officer from Patna (who was in Mumbai to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput death case) was 'forcibly quarantined' by the civic body.

“Some instances have come to the notice that some government officials after landing in Mumbai show their government ID card and secure exemption. For exemption, it has to be made in writing to amc.project@mcgm.gov.in at least two working days before landing stating full details of the work and also justifying their request for home quarantine exemption,” the order read.