New Delhi: Air India informed that its flights from India to US will be curtailed or revised from Wednesday. The deployment of 5G communications in the US from today (January 19) has been cited as the cause for flight cancellations.

Accordingly, the airline informed passengers via it's official Twitter handle that it will not be able to operate the Delhi-JFK-Delhi and Mumbai-EWR-Mumbai flights amongst others. "#FlyAI: Due to deployment of 5G communications in USA, our operations to USA from India stand curtailed/revised with change in aircraft type from 19th January 2022," the airline tweeted.

These flights (January 19) from Delhi, Mumbai to the US have been cancelled:

However, in another tweet, the airline said that it will operate the flight to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 on Wednesday.

#FlyAI: Passengers scheduled to fly to Washington DC from Delhi by AI103 of 19th January’ 22 may kindly note the flight will operate as per schedule. Please stand by for updates regarding departures to other USA destinations.https://t.co/3RGQLhpVKS — Air India (@airindiain) January 18, 2022

US aviation regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had on January 14 said that 5G interference with the aircraft’s radio altimeter could prevent engine and braking systems from transitioning to landing mode, which could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway .

Therefore, a group of US-based airlines said on Monday in a letter to FAA that that 5G internet deployment could cause catastrophic aviation crisis.

The group comprises airlines such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and FedEx.

Apart from Air India, United Airlines and American Airlines are the other two carriers that operate flights between India and the US.

The airlines group said that 5G should be implemented everywhere in the US except within two miles of airport runways of affected airports.