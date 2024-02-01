Home

News

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Assures To Strengthen EV Ecosystem; Here’s What You Need To Know

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Assures To Strengthen EV Ecosystem; Here’s What You Need To Know

The Indian Finance Minister has announced plans to expand the EV ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the interim Budget 202o on Thursday said that the government will expand the EV ecosystem by supporting, charging and manufacturing infrastructure of the country. Sitharaman said the usage of electric buses for public transportation will be encouraged.

Trending Now

Govt to support e-vehicle adoption

In her address, Sitharaman said “Our government will expand and strengthen the e-vehicle ecosystem by supporting manufacturing and charging infrastructure.”

You may like to read

The facilitation of the E-buses for public transportation will be backed by the payment security mechanism, she added.

She further said that the blending of compressed biogas into compressed natural gas for transport and piped natural gas will be necessary, and biomanufacturing and bio foundry scheme will be launched to provide environment-friendly alternatives for biodegradable production, she added.

Automobile tycoons hail announcement

Many business leaders from the automobile sector including the Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava, Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) Director General, Sohinder Gill, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal, EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility Founder and Chairman Uday Narang, Euler Motors Founder & CEO Saurav Kumar, e-Sprinto Co-founder and Director Atul Gupta, Quantum Energy Managing Director Chakravarthi C , and Seafund Co-founder & Managing Partner Mayuresh Raut, appreciated the measures taken by the Finance Minister in the automobile sector.

Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava said,”Any support from the government to help build that infrastructure or support the infrastructure or support localisation of battery components would obviously help in the faster adoption of EVs. So this Budget does have a provision which builds that ecosystem for the EV infrastructure. In that sense it’s going to help in the faster adoption of EVs in the country.”

Renault India Operations Country CEO & Managing Director Venkatram Mamillapalle mentioned that, his company enthusiastically supports the impetus on advancing the e-vehicle ecosystem, recognising its pivotal role in sustainable mobility.

Moreover, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) Director General, Sohinder Gill welcomed the emphasis on a green public transportation system, while prioritising a strong charging infrastructure for widespread adoption of electric vehicles. Gill further said, “We eagerly await the government’s comprehensive strategy and commitment to sustaining the electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem.

EV maker Omega Seiki Mobility Founder and Chairman Uday Narang said, “The dedicated support for manufacturing and charging infrastructure is a game-changer, promising exponential growth in our industry. This budget represents a significant step towards cleaner air, sustainable transportation, and a thriving domestic EV industry.”

Euler Motors Founder & CEO Saurav Kumar said the budget’s strategic focus is on strengthening the EV ecosystem, particularly through support for charging infrastructure, which underscores the nation’s dedication to sustainable transportation solutions.

He, however, said, “…as EV manufacturers, we eagerly await further elaboration on the FAME subsidies, which have revolutionised EV adoption in India and may remain pivotal in reinforcing the industry, in the coming phase of expansion.”

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.