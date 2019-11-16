New Delhi: On the occasion of National Press Day, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday spoke on the crisis of fake news and highlighted how only ‘a certain type of lynching’ is brought under the spotlight.

Speaking at a press conference earlier today, Javadekar pointed out that media needs to guard against peddling of “fake news” and break silence on all types of lynchings, not just those focused on religious minorities.

“Ek jhoot khabar chali ki child lifters aye hain, aisi afwah fake news ke roop mein aati hai, aur wo 20 log ki jaan leta hai. Lynching ki charcha hoti hai, tab ek lynching ki charcha hoti hai, lekin ye 20 log bhi lynching se mare iski charcha nahi hoti (A rumour gets circulated that there are child-lifters in a certain area. Such a rumour floats across in the form of fake news and claims 20 lives. Then the lynching is talked about, but it focuses on only one person. No one discusses the 20 people who died falling victim to it),” Javadekar said at the press meet.

Prior to the event, the I&B Minister had also tweeted on spreading “disinformation” and “misinformation”.

“On the occassion of #NationalPressDay – greetings to the Media fraternity. Press freedom is essence of a vibrant democracy. This was trampled upon by the #Congress during emergency. We are ensuring full freedom to the press,” Javadekar said in his tweet.

“Media can criticise but should guard against ‘fake news’ & desist from disinformation & misinformation. There is ethic for every freedom. #nationalpressday,” he added.

Javadekar had earlier called lynchings “the worst crime of mankind” adding that any such incident requires urgent condemnation and should be prevented at all costs. Calling it “selective amnesia”, Javadekar had said that the media chooses to report on only a few incidents, instead of reporting all with no discrimination.