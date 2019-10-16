New Delhi: After India’s dismal rank in the Global Hunger Index, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.
“93% of children (6 to 23) months don’t get minimum acceptable diet,” he said.
Congress in a tweet, also attacked the Modi government over India’s fall in Global Hunger Index
India slipped to 102 position in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, and behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Global Hunger Index calculates the levels of hunger and undernutrition worldwide. The four indicators for the index are undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality.
Reacting to the news, several notable personalities and citizens alike criticized the government with many comparing India’s 2014 score, where it ranked 55 to its current score on the list.
The Global Hunger Index or GHI scores countries on a 100-point “severity scale”, where zero is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. “With a score of 30.3, India suffers from a level of hunger that is serious,” the report says.
The GHI is a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Ireland’s Concern Worldwide and Germany’s Welthungerhilfe.