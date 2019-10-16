New Delhi: After India’s dismal rank in the Global Hunger Index, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM should concentrate less on politics and more on the children in the country.

“93% of children (6 to 23) months don’t get minimum acceptable diet,” he said.

Modiji : Concentrate less on politics more on our children . They are our future . India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2010 : 95th rank

2019 : 102nd rank 93% of children (6 to 23) months don’t get minimum acceptable diet — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 16, 2019

Congress in a tweet, also attacked the Modi government over India’s fall in Global Hunger Index

India's rank in the Global Hunger Index has continuously worsened ever since the BJP Govt took charge in 2014. Our situation has gone from 'moderate' to 'serious' in just 5 years. The question arises, who are they going to blame this on?#WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/SwkjFXhGnE — Congress (@INCIndia) October 16, 2019

India slipped to 102 position in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries, and behind its neighbours Nepal, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The Global Hunger Index calculates the levels of hunger and undernutrition worldwide. The four indicators for the index are undernourishment, child stunting, child wasting and child mortality.

Reacting to the news, several notable personalities and citizens alike criticized the government with many comparing India’s 2014 score, where it ranked 55 to its current score on the list.

India's standing in the global hunger index slips to 102 out of 117 countries, below Sri Lanka Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Unique contribution of the Modi government, where Adani, Ambani NiMo, MehulBhai & other cronies flourish and the poor get poorer https://t.co/5ujTl4L5C5 — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) October 15, 2019

2019 Global Hunger Index is out. India further slips down in rank to 102 . The slide started with PM Modi’s ascension . In 2014 India was ranked 55 . In 2017 it slipped to 100 and in now to the levels of Niger and Sierra Leone. The majority of worlds hungry now resides in India. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) October 15, 2019

India in Global Hunger Index

2014 – 55

2015 – 80

2016 – 97

2017 – 100

2018 – 103 India in Global Happiness Index

2014 – 117

2018 – 133 More downfall expected for 2019.#IndiaInCrisis — Armada (@indian_armada) October 14, 2019

On this world food day its painful to see India ranks worst in Hunger Index 102 among in 117 countries. We are the last in South Asian Countries.

please take a step to end hunger near you !

As a Nation we have to fight strong to end Food waste and Hunger #GlobalHungerIndex pic.twitter.com/dDXG2B17jO — Padmanaban Gopalan (@AG_Padmanaban) October 16, 2019

We must promise ourselves to never waste food as an initiative and contribution to save food for those who are hungry, let us make a big difference with our small actions. India's Ranks 102 Out of 117 Countries in Global Hunger Index. #worldfoodday2019#WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/WJ2hTnuCJY — Aasin Bora (@AasinBora) October 16, 2019

The Global Hunger Index or GHI scores countries on a 100-point “severity scale”, where zero is the best score (no hunger) and 100 is the worst. “With a score of 30.3, India suffers from a level of hunger that is serious,” the report says.

The GHI is a peer-reviewed annual report, jointly published by Ireland’s Concern Worldwide and Germany’s Welthungerhilfe.