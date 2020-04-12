New Delhi: Noting the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday said that the Centre should focus on the economic package to deal with the COVID-19 and its success lies in its execution. Also Read - After Sealing Indore, Bhopal And Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh to Seal More Hotspots in 15 Districts

"The situation due to coronavirus is very serious, cases will rise if more testing is done," the Congress leader said.

Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of being responsible for the COVID-10 situation, Kamal Nath alleged that the Centre ran Parliament only to ensure that the Madhya Pradesh assembly could function and the Congress government headed by him could be toppled.

“It is obvious, Parliament was run only to ensure that Madhya Pradesh assembly could run and the Congress government be toppled,” Nath said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh is the only state where there is no minister for home and health. “Lockdown was imposed 40 days after Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over COVID-19. The Centre’s engagement in toppling MP government led to delay in taking steps to tackle COVID-19,” Nath said.

He further alleged that the people of Madhya Pradesh were ‘befooled’ by the BJP as there was no council of ministers or a health or home Minister in place in the state amid the corona crisis.

“Madhya Pradesh Cabinet is yet to be formed. On March 12, I ordered closing of malls and other places, but no action has been taken after my resignation,” he added.