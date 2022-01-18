Punjab Assembly Election 2022: Soon after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced his name as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab in the upcoming state assembly polls, Bhagwant Mann said the main focus will be o provide jobs to youth. He also went on to say that his other objective will be to abolish ‘Mafia raj’ in the state. Saying that he belongs to a middle-class family, he pinned hope that the AAP Will win seats by 2/3 margin.Also Read - Who Will Get Absolute Majority in Punjab? Watch Zee News Opinion Poll LIVE at 7 PM

“Have to deal with several problems in Punjab. Focus will be on providing jobs to youth. ‘Mafia raj’ will be abolished. I belong to a middle-class family, never thought of reaching here. Will win seats by 2/3 margin,” Bhagwant Mann said. Also Read - Punjab Assembly Election: Bhagwant Mann to be AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate in Upcoming Polls

Earlier in the day, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced the name of Bhagwant Mann as Chief Ministerial candidate for Punjab. “I congratulate Sardar Bhagwant Mann on being declared as the CM’s face of AAP in Punjab. The whole of Punjab is looking up to AAP with a hope. It’s a huge responsibility and I am sure Bhagwant Mann will bring back smile on the face of every Punjabi,” Kejriwal said.

It must be noted that Mann got maximum support from the Public who were asked to vote for best candidate for CM’s face.

In the meantime, Mann said it’s a huge responsibility on his shoulders and will work for the progress of Punjab. Notably, Mann is second term Lok Sabha MP from Punjab.

As per the earlier announcement from the EC, Punjab goes to polls on Feb 20 and the AAP is pitched against Congress in the state which has not declared its CM candidate yet.

Giving his reaction, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fallen back on compromised candidate Bhagwant Mann as no one was ready to lead the party in Punjab.

Terming the nomination of Mann as a stage-managed non-event, the SAD President said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal never wanted to make Mann the face of the party in Punjab.

“He has been saying so at Mann’s face while asserting that the party was looking for a capable candidate. It is also a fact that AAP sounded off a number of prospective candidates but each and every one of them refused to lead the party. This is why the responsibility has been thrust on Bhagwant after a make belief survey,” he said in a statement.