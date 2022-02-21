New Delhi: A special CBI court will pronounce quantum of sentence for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and others in the last fodder scam case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.Also Read - Fodder Scam: Lalu Yadav Sentenced to 5 Years Jail in ₹139 Crore Doranda Treasury Case, Fined ₹60 Lakh

Earlier last week, the court had convicted RJD supremo Lalu in the fifth fodder scam case, after which he was taken into custody. Besides Prasad, former MP Jagdish Sharma, the then Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Dhruv Bhagat, Animal Husbandry Secretary Beck Julius, and Animal Husbandry Assistant Director Dr. K M Prasad were also named as the main accused. Also Read - Lalu Prasad Yadav Convicted in ₹139 Crore 1996 Fodder Scam

The former Bihar chief minister had filed a plea in the CBI court seeking bail. In the plea, the RJD leader had cited health issues and asserted that if not granted bail, he should be sent to judicial custody in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Also Read - Hema Malini Breaks Silence on MP's Sexist Comment Comparing Roads to Her 'Cheeks': Not in Good Taste

Initially, in case number RC 47 A/96, a total of 170 were accused of corruption, of which 55 have died, seven became witnesses, two confessed to the crime while six are still absconding. During the hearing of the case in the CBI special court, 575 people testified on behalf of the prosecution, while 35 from the defendants. The probe agency produced 15 documents in the case.

Crores of rupees were illegally withdrawn in the name of transporting animals and arranging fodder for them in Bihar’s animal husbandry department. The animals included bull, buffalo, cow, goat, and sheep. The documents submitted by the department regarding the transportation were found to be fake. The vehicle numbers shown in the documents were of scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles.

The cases occurred during the period of 1990-1996. The Bihar CAG had sent the information about the graft to the government time and again, but the government did not pay heed to it. The CBI produced the documents in the court, which showed that then Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, despite knowing everything, did not take any action. Lalu also held the portfolio of the Finance Ministry.