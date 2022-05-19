New Delhi: Union Minister Of State For Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday said the Virtual Private Network or VPN service providers that are not ready to comply with the new guidelines have the only option to exit from India. He said this while releasing FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on the recent directive on reporting of cyber breach incidents. He further added that every well-meaning company or entity understands that a safe and trusted internet is going to help it.Also Read - Cyber Warfare Intensifies Between Russia, Ukraine; Hacking Activities Increased Globally

"There is no opportunity for somebody to say we will not follow the rules and laws of India. If you don't have the logs, start maintaining the logs. If you are a VPN that wants to hide and be anonymous about those who use its VPN and you don't want to go by these rules, if you want to pull out, then frankly you have no other opportunity but to pull out," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

As per the guidelines, the ministry of electronics and IT has mandated cloud service providers, VPN (Virtual Private Network) firms, data centre companies and virtual private server providers to store users' data for at least five years.

However, some VPN companies have claimed that the new guidelines may lead to cyber security loopholes in the system – an argument which was rejected by the minister.

Furthermore, Chandrasekhar said that the Centre is also not going to make any change in the rules on mandating entities to report cyber breach in their system within six hours of learning about it.

“The criminality and the cyber incidence, nature, type, shape, form of it are very complex. They have very sinister elements behind it. There are many state actors that are using vulnerability. Those who commit these breaches can move on very quickly. Immediate reporting is fundamental to investigating, forensic analysis, situational awareness of the nature of the incident,” he said.

On the other hand, US-based technology industry body ITI, having global tech firms such as Google, Facebook, IBM and Cisco as its members, has sought a revision in the Indian government’s directive on reporting of cyber security breach incidents.

In a statement, ITI said that the provisions under the new mandate may adversely impact organisations and undermine cyber security in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)