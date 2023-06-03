Home

News

India

Follow These Steps For A Happy And Safe Train Journey

Follow These Steps For A Happy And Safe Train Journey

Indian Railways plays a significant role in public transportation, with lakhs of people commuting on different trains daily. It is also home to one of the longest rail networks in the world.

Follow These Steps For Happy And Safe Train Journey

The major train accident that occurred in Odisha’s Balasore on Friday night claimed the lives of over 280 people and injured 740 people. It is considered one of the deadliest railway mishaps in the nation and has refocused attention on train safety.

Indian Railways plays a significant role in public transportation, with lakhs of people commuting on different trains daily. It is also home to one of the longest rail networks in the world. However, the recent train accident has instilled fear among people about travelling by train.

You may like to read

While mishaps can happen at any time, here are some major rules and safety tips that people can follow to make their journey safe.

Avoid Sitting Near the Coach Door: Instances have occurred where people sitting or standing near the train coach door have fallen from it. It is the duty of all passengers to close the coach door if they find it open and avoid sitting or standing near it when the train is running.

Trending Now

Raise an Alarm: If any passenger observes individuals damaging parts of the train or attempting to pull the emergency brake chain unnecessarily, it is their duty to immediately inform the Ticket Collector (TC) or any official present in the coach. Passengers can also raise the alarm by tweeting (tagging the Indian Railways official Twitter handle) or calling the upcoming station.

Inform Railway Authorities: If passengers hear any unusual sounds coming from their train coach, experience heavy vibrations, or notice any part of the wheel hanging, they should inform the TC or call the nearest station immediately to prevent any untoward incident.

Abandoned Luggage: It is the responsibility of passengers to inform rail officials if they find any abandoned luggage in their train coach. The luggage could potentially be a bomb, and timely notification can save many lives.

Safety while Sitting Near a Window Seat: Take extra precautions while sitting near a window seat and avoid putting hands outside the window. The train runs at a high speed and passes by various objects, and passengers can injure themselves if anything hits their hands outside the window.

Here are some major rules of Indian Railways that every passenger must know:

Smoking: Passengers should be aware that smoking is strictly prohibited on trains and platforms. Smoking inside the toilet or its nearby area can lead to a fire.

Alcohol: The Railways Ministry has prohibited the consumption of alcohol on trains and platforms.

Safety: Passengers should also avoid getting into arguments or fights with co-passengers.

Luggage Policy: Passengers are permitted to bring along their personal baggage, subject to weight restrictions. The weight limit for luggage varies based on the class of travel. For First AC and Second AC, the permissible limit is 40 kg, while for Third AC and Chair Car, it is 35 kg. Sleeper Class passengers are allowed up to 15 kg of luggage. It is important to note that passengers must refrain from carrying any hazardous, flammable, or dangerous items.

Indian Railways is still one of the best ways to explore the country. With over 7,000 stations and millions of passengers traveling every day, it remains the safest way to travel.

We hope these safety measures will help you have a safe and pleasant journey.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES