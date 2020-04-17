New Delhi: While the national lockdown has been extended till May 3, containment operations will follow its own calendar, according to the health ministry’s updated containment plan for large outbreaks COVID-19. Containment operations will go on for 28 days from the date the last case in that zone tests positive and quarantined to ensure that no new cases are coming up. All the contacts of the last infected person will be followed up for 28 days. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Tweets Heart-Melting Reminder to Care For 'Stray And Abandoned Animals' Amid COVID-19

If no secondary case comes up within these 28 days and none of the contacts develops any symptom, then containment operations will be scaled down. All these containment zones will be treated individually unless they are located in the same area.

But surveillance for SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) and ILI (influenza-like illness) won't be stopped.

States shall ensure that all required steps are taken to contain clusters within the large outbreak and chain of transmission is broken, the document said.

The document stated that in India also, clusters and large outbreaks have been noted in parts of the country and unless they are contained in time, the risk of further spread remains very high. A large number of cases has been reported from Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Centre has declared 170 hotspots — 123 hotspot districts with large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters. Besides, it has identified 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters.

According to the plan, the authorities will do extensive contact tracing and active search for cases in containment zone, test all suspect cases and high-risk contacts, isolate all suspect or confirmed cases, implement social distancing measures and intensive risk communication as part of the cluster containment strategy.

Geographic quarantine and containment strategy will include defining the area of operation, active surveillance for cases and contacts in the identified geographic zone, expanding laboratory capacity for testing all suspect cases, high-risk contacts and SARI cases and operationalising surge capacities created for isolation (COVID-19 hospitals/blocks) to hospitalise and manage all suspect or confirmed cases.

It will also include implementation of social distancing measures with strict perimeter control, providing chemoprophylaxis with hydroxychloroquine to all asymptomatic healthcare workers and asymptomatic household contacts of laboratory-confirmed cases.