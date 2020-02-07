New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday carried out a search operation at the premises of IAS officer Gopal Krishna Madhav, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with his arrest in an alleged bribery case worth Rs 2 lakh.

A search was also being conducted at the office of Udit Prakash Rai. Meanwhile, offices of certain other GST officers and Wazirabad residence of a private person, Dheeraj Gupta also being searched.

GK Madhav was arrested for his involvement in a late-night operation allegedly receiving bribe through middleman Dheeraj Gupta, nabbed on February 5, from transporters on his behalf. The arrests come at a time when the crucial Delhi Assembly elections are around the corner. AAP is hoping to retain power in the national capital.

“CBI has arrested Dheeraj Gupta, a private person, who is a resident of Delhi and Gopal Krishna Madhav, Goods and Services Tax Officer in Trade and Taxes Department of Government of NCT Delhi, who is also the OSD to Deputy CM of Delhi, in a bribery case of Rs. 2.26 lakh,” a CBI spokesperson told news agency PTI.

However, the probe agency has not found Sisodia’s involvement in the case so far. At the same time, the BJP claimed that the Madhav, who was posted as OSD in Sisodia’s office in 2015, could not have been accepting bribes without the knowledge of his minister.

Further investigation is underway.