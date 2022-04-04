New Delhi: Two days after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) allowed the Centre to take over the reins of the celebrated Delhi Gymkhana Club, the Union Government, Sunday, appointed a six-member panel to formally take over the custody of the club.Also Read - Here's How Homebuyers of Bankrupt Supertech Can Now Submit Claims Online

The members have been appointed as directors of the general committee of the club.

Lawyer and BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli, who is one of the members, said, "Yes, it is correct that after the government appointed six members pursuant to NCLT orders, the board has taken charge."

The newly appointed directors have been asked to take corrective measures with respect to the activities of the club. Under the previous management, the club was found to be violating various norms.

The directors nominated to the committee are Ajay Kumar Sawhney, Nalin Kohli, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Kumar Rajesh Chandra, Malay Kumar Sinha, and Ashish Verma.

“The directors appointed shall take over the charge of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd from the administrator and from any person who may be in charge of the company immediately in terms of the NCLT order,” the corporate affairs ministry said in an order issued on Sunday.

The NCLT had on Friday allowed the Central Government to take over the management of the club and nominate 15 persons as directors of the general committee of the club nearly two years after a plea was submitted by the Centre citing “violations” of Companies Law by the club.

A two-member bench of the NCLT, headed by President Justice Ramalingam Sudhakar, passed a 149-page order on the petition filed by the Corporate Affairs Ministry. “There was ‘sufficient material’ for holding that it is a case of mismanagement of the affairs of the club,” the bench had observed.