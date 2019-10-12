Chandigarh: Amidst reports of drone sightings in Punjab, Police on Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts that border Pakistan. The police swung into action after intelligence inputs apprehended a terror attack in the state, Hindustan Times report said.

Around 5,000 police personnel are learnt to have taken part in the operation that will continue for three days, officials told the leading daily.

If the report is to be believed, officials from the air force, military intelligence, Border Security Force (BSF), amongst others had conducted a meeting in Jalandhar. During the meeting, the “vulnerable points” were identified and the decision about the search operation was taken.

According to HT, Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta had yesterday said that the operation is aimed to make the general masses secure that everything is fine.

This comes after the BSF spotted a drone in Hussainiwala village of Punjab’s Ferozepur district, entering from Pakistan at around 7:00 PM on October 9. An investigation was launched into the matter.

On Monday night too, the Border Security Force (BSF), posted at the Hussainiwala sector in Punjab had spotted a drone from the Pakistani side entering the Indian territory thrice.

The Punjab Police had earlier ago confirmed that at least eight drones, that came from the Pakistani side, had dropped ammunition in Tarn Taran. Responding to this, the Indian Army had said that any drone coming from the Pakistani side would be shot down.

In September, security agencies confirmed that arms and ammunition, including AK-47s, satellite phones and grenades, were sent to India using the terror network of Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). According to the agencies, weapons were dropped through eight drone sorties, which were carried out between September 9-16. The entire exercise is said to have the backing of Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which reportedly wants to carry out 26/11-like terror attacks at religious places across Punjab.