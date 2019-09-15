New Delhi: In a major move to make the country plastic-free, the Food and Consumer Affairs Ministry will ban single-use plastic in its various departments as well as the public sector units under its administration from September 15.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting recently chaired by Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

The meeting was attended by Secretaries of both the departments of Consumer Affairs and Food, top officials of FCI, Bureau of India Standards, MD of CWC along with other senior officials of the ministry.

“It was decided that all single-use plastic products will be completely banned in Ministry and its PSUs from September 15,” an official statement said.

Paswan during the meeting announced ‘a blanket ban on all types of single-use plastic products’ in the ministry as well as PSUs, including Food Corporation of India (FCI) from September 15.

During the meeting, Paswan urged the officials to make alternate arrangements to ensure that the ban is effective.

“Department of Fertilizers is committed to do its utmost efforts to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics. As these are non-biodegradable they pollute our environment,” the statement said.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged everyone to stop the use of single-use plastic, apart from suggesting that shopkeepers should provide eco-friendly bags to customers.