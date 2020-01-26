New Delhi: In an effort to make sure that the poor get the food on daily basis, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Sunday launched its ‘Shiv Bhojan’ scheme on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. The objective of the scheme is to provide a meal to the poor for just Rs 10.

Part of the scheme, people will get food at designated centres/canteens during a stipulated time in all the districts and this scheme has been launched on a pilot basis.

Launching of the scheme was one of the poll promises made by the Shiv Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in a coalition government.

The ‘Shiv Bhojan Thali’ scheme was launched in Mumbai by district guardian minister Aslam Shaikh at the civic-run Nair hospital.

At the same time, a similar centre was unveiled by Tourism Minister and Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray at the collector’s office in Bandra.

Guardian ministers of Pune and Nashik, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal formally launched the scheme in their respective districts.

As per updates, at least one ‘Shiv Bhojan’ canteen, under the pilot scheme, has been started at district headquarters. The ‘thali’ consists of two chapatis, one vegetable, rice and dal.

“The thalis would be available for people between 12 noon and 2 PM,” officials said, adding that each canteen is going to serve at least 500 thalis (plates) per day.

“Initially, 50 ‘Shiv Bhojan’ outlets will be set up for people where full meals will be available at Rs 10. We will expand the number of such outlets phase-wise depending on feedback,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told the Legislative Assembly.