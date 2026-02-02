A 14-year-old boy, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, allegedly stole jewellery from his own home to feed his addiction to momos.

Home

A 14-year-old boy, who hails from Uttar Pradeshs Deoria district, allegedly stole jewellery from his own home to feed his addiction to momos.

Teen Sells Rs 85 Lakh Jewellery To Fuel Momo Addiction: A bizarre case has surfaced from Uttar Pradesh where a teen allegedly stole jewellery from his home just to fulfil his addiction to one of the most famous street foods – momos. The 14-year-old boy, who hails from Deoria district, was so hooked on the street food that he started stealing gold ornaments from his own home and handing them over to a momo vendor in exchange for the fast food. The family got to know about the thefts after several pieces of jewellery went missing.

How Did the Family Know About the Thefts?

The family got to know about the thefts when the minor’s aunt visited his home to collect her jewellery. When she started searching for the jwellery in the almirah, the ornaments were found missing.

On being questioned, the teen confessed that he had been stealing the items and giving them to a momo seller. The vendor operates a cart in Rampur town.

Family Members File Complaint

Shocked family members rushed to the police station and lodged a complaint.

According to a police official, a complaint has been filed and an investigation is underway.

“The matter has come to our notice. We are verifying the details and the accused will be taken into custody soon,” he said.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

