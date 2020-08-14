New Delhi: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been leading the party’s charge against the state government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, is all set to be handed a ‘big responsibility’ for the upcoming Assembly Election in the late actor’s home state Bihar, several reports have said. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Ahead of Amit Shah's Address, RJD Holds 'Thali Bajao' Protest | Watch

According to reports, the 50-year-old leader on Thursday participated in a core meeting of the Bihar BJP through video conference from Mumbai. The state is scheduled to go to polls in October/November this year; the tenure of the current Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

Various other reports have also said that Fadnavis will be made Bihar's election in-charge, and work alongside the party's state in-charge, Bhupendra Yadav. If true, this will be the former two-term Maharashtra Chief Minister's first major role for the party at the national level.

Notably, late former Union Minister Ananth Kumar was the BJP’s Bihar in-charge for the 2015 Assembly polls.

The elections for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be the first elections to take place in the country amid the outgoing coronavirus outbreak. With the state having reported nearly one lakh cases thus far, the incumbent JD(U)-BJP government has come under serious scrutiny for its handling of the crisis.