New Delhi: The government will soon come up with a portal to help students verify if the foreign educational institutes they have applied or selected for, are genuine.

Earlier this year, several Indian students studying in ‘fake universities’ were arrested by the US Department of Homeland Security. The universities were exposed to be fake after a sting operation was carried out by the Department of Home.

According to reports, the initiative was proposed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) during a PRAGATI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Mod on Wednesday. The proposal was put forward after the Prime Minister flagged issues faced by several Indian students abroad after foreign institutes they enrolled in, turn out to be fake. The issue, according to reports, came up when PM Modi was reviewing problems faced by Indians living abroad.

The modalities of the proposed portal are likely to be decided soon.

At the meeting, in which the PM interacted with Union Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of states, the Prime Minister laid emphasis on identifying 10% most backward blocks and track their 49 performance indicators as in the case of that being done in the case of aspirational blocks, by the NITI Aayog.

PM Modi is also said to have gone through the details of the 20 and 10 best and worst-performing districts respectively.