Delhi Coronavirus Latest Update: The national capital on Friday broke record and for the first time registered 7178 new COVID-19 cases, crossing 7000 daily corona case mark. Also Read - France's COVID-19 Daily Infections Top 60,000, an All-time High

As per updates, total of 6121 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 64 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the national capital rise to 4,23,831, including 3,77,276 recoveries/discharges/migrations and 6833 deaths. And active cases at present stand at 39,722. Also Read - India Records 50,357 New COVID-19 Cases In Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Climbs Over 8.46 Million

Notably, the national capital for last three days had been reporting over 6,000 coronavirus cases daily. The second-biggest spike in cases was on November 4, when the city reported 6,842 cases. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Goes Into Self-Isolation After a COVID-19 Positive Case at Home

15,666 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 43,194 Rapid antigen tests conducted today. 49,91,587 tests done so far: Government of Delhi #COVID19 https://t.co/knepZHyXBI — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2020

On the other side, the air quality in Delhi-NCR has also been a matter of big concern as winter approaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Delhi government on Friday issued orders to add a total of over 1,100 beds for COVID-19 patients at various state-run and private facilities to “combat the third wave” of spread of the infection.

Delhi recorded 6,715 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.16 lakh, even as 66 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 6769.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday tweeted and shared copies of official orders issued by his department to increase capacity of beds at city government hospitals and 14 private facilities.

“Delhi Government has decided to augment the availability of beds for Covid patients in these Delhi government hospitals in addition to the already existing ones, this will be paramount in order to successfully combat the third wave,” he tweeted.

These hospitals include Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), DDU Hospital and Ambedkar Hospital. According to the order, a total of 500 extra beds will come up at these facilities.