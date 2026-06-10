‘For me, people represent God’: PM Modi as NDA completes 12 years in power

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed NDA leaders at a conclave marking the completion of 12 years of his government, delivering a speech that blended reflection on past achie

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the NDA conclave (PM Modi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed NDA leaders at a conclave marking the completion of 12 years of his government, delivering a speech that blended reflection on past achievements with a call to action for the future.

Addressing Chief Ministers, alliance partners and senior leaders, PM Modi emphasised the need to safeguard the gains made by millions who have risen from poverty to join the neo-middle class, urging continuous efforts to prevent any reversal of their progress. He stressed that the government has put in its utmost effort, driven by the resolve to fulfil the expectations of India’s 1.4 billion people.

“For me, people represent God,” he said at an NDA conclave here.

“People of the country have understood the importance of political stability at the national level. It is their maturity that they gave me an opportunity to serve them for such a long time,” Modi said.

“Many decades before 2014 were full of instability and upheavals but people are now witnessing the work of a stable government and are admiring its decisiveness,” he added.

PM Modi also said a big success of 12 years of NDA rule was that it freed the country from the Congress’ “vicious trap”.

“When the NDA won in 2014, I had said today there is a dawn of a new hope for the common person. After Congress’ betrayal, people showed confidence in us. As an NDA family, we have strengthened the confidence that people have on us,” Modi said.

Congratulatory messages from world leaders, standing ovation at an Union Cabinet meeting and ‘pooja-aarti’ by BJP leaders across the country marked Modi’s longest continuous run as an elected prime minister on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Modi crossed the record of Jawaharlal Nehru’s 4,398 days in power as an elected prime minister following the 1952 general elections. Nehru’s stint from 1947 to 1952 was as head of an interim government as elections were not held till 1952.