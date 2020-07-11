New Delhi: Given the Coronavirus situtaion in India where conducting exams can prove to be a trouble, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the final-year examinations of Delhi University and other central universities across the country. “I request the central government and the University Grants Commission to change their guidelines in the larger interest of the students and cancel their final-semester examinations,” Kejriwal wrote in a letter to Modi. Also Read - There is no Room For Complacency: What Prime Minister Narendra Modi Said After Reviewing COVID-19 Situation

"For the sake of our youths, I urge the PM to personally intervene and cancel final- year exams of DU and other central government universities and save the future," Kejriwal added.

This came after the Delhi government announced cancellation of all examinations, including final-semester examination, in the state universities due to the coronavirus crisis.

The national capital has state universities such as Delhi Technological University, National Law University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, among others. Delhi University is a central varsity.