New Delhi: Often when in distress or crisis, we tend to lose sight of things, and become lost and confused as to what to do next. In such situations, a little bit of carefulness and preparedness is all that is needed from our side to handle it.

Thankfully, we have access to emergency services when those events occur. To assist us in such unnerving situations, the government had last year, launched India’s all-in-one emergency helpline number ‘112’ to provide immediate assistance to services like police, fire, women’s safety and child protection.

However, apart from the emergency helpline number, here is a list of other emergency numbers in India that you should know: