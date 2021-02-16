Srinagar: A foreign delegation with envoys from Europe and Africa will visit Jammu and Kashmir from February 17-18 to assess the development work and the security situation in the union territory. The situation assessment comes after the successful completion of the District Development Council elections, officials said on Tuesday. Also Read - J&K DDC Polls Held in 2 Districts of Kashmir, Adjourned in 3 Districts of Jammu

Officials said during their two-day visit starting Wednesday, the envoys would receive first-hand information on the development work undertaken by the J&K administration after abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5, 2019. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir to Get Statehood at Right Time: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Showcasing the efforts of the Centre for ensuring democracy at grass-roots level, the newly-elected members of the DDC would be meeting besides holding a meeting with a few prominent citizens and administrative secretaries. Also Read - 4G Mobile Internet Services Being Restored in Entire Jammu and Kashmir, After Almost 2 Years

Strengthening of democratic institutions at the grass-roots level would be significantly highlighted, the officials said, adding that during a presentation the envoys would be shown how panchayats have been empowered by giving them financial powers.

On the second day, the ambassadors would visit Jammu where they would be meeting Lt Gov Manoj Sinha besides some of the DDC members and epresentatives of some social organisations, they said.

This is an another diplomatic exercise being undertaken by the government to counter the propaganda that is being orchestrated by Pakistan at international foras, the officials said.

The envoys would be briefed about the security situation by senior officers involved with the law-and-order situation in the Kashmir valley, especially attempts of Pakistan to push terrorists into India through the Line of Control and also about the frequent ceasefire violations, they said.

Last year, envoys from 17 nations including the US had visited Jammu and Kashmir. The team also comprised ambassadors from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh and Peru.

Three months after the Centre withdrew the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated it into two union territories, a delegation of 23 EU MPs was taken on a two-day visit to assess the situation in the Union Territory by the International Institute for Non-Aligned Studies, a Delhi-based think tank.

(With inputs from PTI)