New Delhi: In a major step to control the spread of COVID-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday announced that all foreign nationals residing in India will now be able get vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus disease by registering themselves on the CoWin portal. The ministry further added that the foreign nationals can use their passport as ID for registration on CoWIN. “Once they’re registered on this portal, they’ll get a slot for vaccination,” it added.Also Read - Cause of Serious Worry: Govt Cautions States Over Slow pace of Covid-19 Vaccination by Private Centres

This is a developing story. Also Read - CoWin — India's COVID-19 Vaccination App to Go Global Today, Around 50 Countries Likely to Adopt Tech; Have a Detailed Look at its Features