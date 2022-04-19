Dehradun: Forest fires on Tuesday flared up in Uttarakhand as temperatures soared, with 198.9 hectares of forest land gutted in 117 fresh incidents of wildfires over the last 12 hours. Videos shared on social media showed the forest fire reaching the boys hostel of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute Of Medical Science and Research in Srinagar, Uttarakhand. In a video shared by news agency ANI, flames could be seen coming out of the hostel.Also Read - Hailstorm Alert In THESE States Till Next 5 Days, IMD Predicts Damage To Building

According to information provided by the forest department, 117 fresh forest fire incidents were reported with Garhwal region accounting for 32 of them, Kumaon region 75 and wildlife areas 10. Also Read - Uttarakhand Tourism: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Valley of Flowers Trek

#WATCH | Forest fire reaches boys hostel of Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Government Institute Of Medical Science and Research in Srinagar, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/cHdXcFXeKk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 19, 2022

Also Read - From Goa To Srinagar, These Destinations Are Shaping Indian Travel Behaviour This Summer

While, 198.9 hectares of forest land has been destroyed in these fires causing an economic damage of Rs 5.28 lakh, the department said. On Monday, 27 forest fire incidents were reported in Uttarakhand.

Chief Conservator of Forest, forest fire and disaster management, Nishant Verma, told news agency PTI that the fire season which began this year on February 15 has affected 1020.29 hectares of forest land which also includes 724.93 hectares of reserved forest area.

However, fortunately there have been no human casualties in the forest blazes this year, he said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked officials to control the situation by involving local people.

It is hot not just in Dehradun and adjoining areas but also in the hills. Dehrdaun on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 40 degree celsius.