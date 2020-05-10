New Delhi: Actor-politician Rajinikanth on Sunday slammed the Tamil Nadu government for approaching the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order directing closure of all state-run Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops till May 17, remarking that if the government opens the TASMAC shops again, it should ‘forget about coming to power next time.’ Also Read - Tea Shops, Standalone Outlets Can Open in Tamil Nadu From Monday, But With These Conditions - Read Details

In a sharply-worded tweet in Tamil, the megastar, who has had several run-ins with the ruling AIADMK in the past, said, "If the Tamil Nadu government opens up the TASMAC liquor shops again at this point of time, they should forget the dream of coming back to power next time."

"I request, find some other way to get revenue," he added.

Notably, the next Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place next year.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear the Tamil Nadu government’s petition against the Madras High Court order tomorrow. In its order on Friday, the High Court, besides ordering closure of all TASMAC shops till May 17, had allowed liquor to be sold online and home-delivered.

The High Court’s order was lauded by among others, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan, whose Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) was among the petitioners seeking a ban, as well as DMK chief MK Stalin.

The court’s order had come after social distancing norms went for a toss as liquor shops across the state, on Thursday, opened for the first time after over 40 days, in line with the relaxations announced by the central government for the ongoing third phase of the nationwide lockdown.

The lockdown, unless extended for a fourth time, is scheduled to end on May 17.